Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 158,497 Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 158,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of Air Transport Services Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 9,486,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,835,000 after acquiring an additional 750,442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,493,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,354,000 after acquiring an additional 36,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,406,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,183,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 229,785 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.52. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $97,616.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Stephens lifted their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

