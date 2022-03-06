Comerica Bank Buys 6,517 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 453.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $220.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.83 and a fifty-two week high of $338.80.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRTS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

