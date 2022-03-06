Comerica Bank Has $3.99 Million Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.11% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BECN. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.8% in the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 14,442,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,750,000 after buying an additional 108,056 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 29.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,907,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,866,000 after buying an additional 663,871 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,078,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 860,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,526,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BECN. Raymond James raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $58.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

