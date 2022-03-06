Comerica Bank Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,849 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INGR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $429,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INGR opened at $85.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $83.74 and a 1 year high of $101.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.20). Ingredion had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.94%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

