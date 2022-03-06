Comerica Bank Sells 1,426 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,420 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $464.00.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $424.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $403.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.85. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.78 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Cooper Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.