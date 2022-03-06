Comerica Bank Sells 19,582 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,350 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,582 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 226.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 126,190.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 55,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 55,524 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

CFG stock opened at $48.17 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.56 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

