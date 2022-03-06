Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

ES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of ES stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $77.09 and a twelve month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 72.03%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,071 shares of company stock worth $339,348 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.