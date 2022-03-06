Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €7.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CBK. Morgan Stanley set a €9.10 ($10.22) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Monday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.10 ($9.10) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, January 13th. HSBC set a €10.20 ($11.46) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a €8.70 ($9.78) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €6.75 ($7.58) target price on Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.70 ($8.66).

ETR CBK opened at €5.95 ($6.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion and a PE ratio of -2.55. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of €4.70 ($5.28) and a twelve month high of €9.51 ($10.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.66.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

