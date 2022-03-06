Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BVN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BVN opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The mining company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.19). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVN. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,055,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,973,000 after buying an additional 1,456,366 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $654,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,346 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,245 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after buying an additional 275,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

