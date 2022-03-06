Comparing Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) and Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) and Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

97.5% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Retail Opportunity Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Opportunity Investments $284.10 million 7.88 $53.51 million $0.44 41.91 Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Retail Opportunity Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Retail Opportunity Investments and Irish Residential Properties REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Opportunity Investments 1 0 2 0 2.33 Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.81%. Given Retail Opportunity Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Retail Opportunity Investments is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Opportunity Investments and Irish Residential Properties REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Opportunity Investments 18.83% 4.01% 1.86% Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Retail Opportunity Investments (Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT (Get Rating)

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc is a property investment company, which acquires, holds, and manages investments. It is primarily focused on residential rental accommodation and ancillary and strategically located commercial property. Irish Residential Properties REIT was founded on July 2, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.