Comparing PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) and Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Antares Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -5,480.00% -100.42% -70.55% Antares Pharma 36.23% 14.44% 8.70%

This table compares PetVivo and Antares Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $10,000.00 1,456.48 -$3.52 million ($0.41) -3.63 Antares Pharma $149.60 million 4.43 $56.20 million $0.38 10.26

Antares Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than PetVivo. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antares Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antares Pharma has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.7% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Antares Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PetVivo and Antares Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00 Antares Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00

PetVivo presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 369.80%. Antares Pharma has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. Given PetVivo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe PetVivo is more favorable than Antares Pharma.

Summary

Antares Pharma beats PetVivo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetVivo Company Profile

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc. is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection. The company was founded in February 1979 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

