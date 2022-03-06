Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CMP stock opened at $60.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

