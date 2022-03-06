Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Update

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 72,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPUH. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $80,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Compute Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.76 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,313. Compute Health Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.