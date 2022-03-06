Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 3.6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) shot up 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.22. 5,584 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,012,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRK. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 13.06% and a positive return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.03% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

