Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX) Short Interest Up 38.7% in February

Context Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,900 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 88,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
CNTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CEO Martin A. Lehr bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of CNTX opened at $1.91 on Friday. Context Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $10.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21.
Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($4.00) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Context Therapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Context Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Context Therapeutics Inc is a women’s oncology company developing advanced small molecule and immunotherapy treatments to transform care for hormone-driven breast and gynecological cancers. Context Therapeutics Inc is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
