Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New $113,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,156,000 after buying an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after buying an additional 149,761 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after buying an additional 149,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,229,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,304,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $948.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $187.17 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $161.20 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.01.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

