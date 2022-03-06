Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MWA stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

