Cormark Raises Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$47.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cormark from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$47.40.

Shares of LB opened at C$41.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$41.68. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$36.54 and a 1-year high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million. Research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.0600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

