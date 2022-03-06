CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 671,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,960 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of CorMedix worth $3,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CorMedix by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CorMedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

CRMD stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 2.28. CorMedix Inc. has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $10.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

