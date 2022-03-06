Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the January 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.65 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of CNR opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

