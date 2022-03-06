Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Position Cut by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,319 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Crane by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Crane by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Crane by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.20.

Shares of NYSE:CR traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,132. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

