Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 530 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 530 ($7.11) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.31) to GBX 560 ($7.51) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.92) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 530 ($7.11) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.44) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 546 ($7.33).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBA stock opened at GBX 467.65 ($6.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.21. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 358.45 ($4.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 567.20 ($7.61). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 514.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.87), for a total transaction of £218,726.40 ($293,474.31).

About HSBC (Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.