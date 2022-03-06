Credit Suisse Group Downgrades BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of BT Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 235 ($3.15) to GBX 240 ($3.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $198.33.

Shares of BTGOF opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. BT Group has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

