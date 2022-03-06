Credit Suisse Group Lowers Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Price Target to $23.00

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.60.

RADI stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91.

In other Radius Global Infrastructure news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

