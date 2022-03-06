Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to Outperform

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Banco Santander-Chile alerts:

NYSE BSAC opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $15.37 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The business had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander-Chile (Get Rating)

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.