Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CEQP has been the subject of several other research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

Shares of CEQP opened at $30.90 on Friday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $33.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 3.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crestwood Equity Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.