Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.67, with a volume of 326261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.73.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRTO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark started coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Criteo by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,199,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $202,095,000 after buying an additional 1,901,778 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 397.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 794,859 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at $16,431,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Criteo by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,276,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,450,000 after purchasing an additional 358,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

