Critical Survey: GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) vs. Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) and Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GoodRx and Fiserv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoodRx 1 6 9 0 2.50 Fiserv 0 6 15 0 2.71

GoodRx currently has a consensus target price of $32.69, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Fiserv has a consensus target price of $128.90, suggesting a potential upside of 32.45%. Given GoodRx’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe GoodRx is more favorable than Fiserv.

Volatility and Risk

GoodRx has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its share price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiserv has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoodRx and Fiserv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoodRx $745.42 million 8.55 -$293.62 million ($0.07) -228.25 Fiserv $16.23 billion 3.96 $1.33 billion $1.99 48.90

Fiserv has higher revenue and earnings than GoodRx. GoodRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiserv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Fiserv shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of GoodRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Fiserv shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GoodRx and Fiserv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoodRx -3.39% 0.06% 0.03% Fiserv 8.22% 11.60% 4.95%

Summary

Fiserv beats GoodRx on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States. It also offers other healthcare products and services, including telehealth services. The company serves pharmacy benefit managers that manage formularies and prescription transactions, including establishing pricing between consumers and pharmacies. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About Fiserv (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts. The Payments and Network segment provides financial institutions and corporate clients around the world with the products and services required to process digital payment transactions. The company was founded by Leslie M. Muma and George D. Dalton on July 31, 1984 and is headquartered in Brookfield, WI.

