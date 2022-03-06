Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 25,419 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 388,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,419 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Nokia by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nokia by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Nokia by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Nokia by 2.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.78.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. Nokia’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.