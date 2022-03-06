Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after purchasing an additional 369,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,649,000 after acquiring an additional 59,914 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 211.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,482,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,759 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,590,000 after acquiring an additional 187,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 14.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,169,000 after acquiring an additional 138,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $330.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.82 and a beta of 0.40. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.77 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $379.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.23.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,087 shares of company stock worth $2,604,776 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

