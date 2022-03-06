Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cerner by 204.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 116,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 78,578 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cerner by 26.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 20,033 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Cerner by 68,696.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $93.47 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $68.22 and a 1-year high of $93.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

CERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

About Cerner (Get Rating)

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.