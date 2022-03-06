Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in ResMed by 90.1% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in ResMed by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMD opened at $254.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.22. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total value of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,786,951. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

