Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 51,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $587,011,000 after acquiring an additional 148,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 201.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $158.24 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $106.21 and a one year high of $163.79. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

FNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.17.

Franco-Nevada Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.