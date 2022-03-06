Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,187 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 637,147 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $96,203,000 after buying an additional 41,014 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,570,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $388,110,000 after purchasing an additional 496,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Xilinx from $207.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.91.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $124,279.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $3,918,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.84 and a 52-week high of $239.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.56.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.75 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Xilinx Profile (Get Rating)

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.