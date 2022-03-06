Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 860 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 266,485 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 115,735.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $619,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,761,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,171,000 after acquiring an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $161.66 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.21 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.80.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

