Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,582.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,505,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,841,000 after buying an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,345,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,443,000 after purchasing an additional 92,145 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,864,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,855,000 after buying an additional 93,099 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,762,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $164,977,000 after buying an additional 8,611 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMS. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $67.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.24. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $54.06 and a 12-month high of $67.00.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 39.48%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

