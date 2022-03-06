Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 13,770 AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.06% of AZZ at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AZZ by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AZZ by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AZZ by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after buying an additional 38,639 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in AZZ by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AZZ by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 17,520 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZZ opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44. AZZ Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.95.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

