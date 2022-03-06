Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 365,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after purchasing an additional 45,548 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in National Vision by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,471,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in National Vision by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in National Vision by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,560,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup cut their price target on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.11.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

