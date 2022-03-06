Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,951 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sanderson Farms by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $179.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.76. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.44 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 37.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 24.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

