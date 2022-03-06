Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,036 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,787,000 after buying an additional 165,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,905 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,434,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,479,000 after purchasing an additional 10,399 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,197,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,106,000 after purchasing an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,044,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,214,000 after acquiring an additional 86,849 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $48.15 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $150.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200-day moving average of $90.56.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.17. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 114.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWST. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $113.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

In other news, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $625,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $595,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,705 shares of company stock worth $5,511,646 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

