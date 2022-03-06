Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 30,392 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,392 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 83.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $68.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZION opened at $65.39 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.06 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.