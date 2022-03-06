Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 8,717 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,717 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Manitowoc worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTW. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,425,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 101,578 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $1,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NYSE MTW opened at $15.97 on Friday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $559.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

