CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Holdings Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in CVB Financial by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,641 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,040,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CVB Financial news, CAO Francene Lapoint sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $116,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVBF stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVB Financial Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

