CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 112,562 shares.The stock last traded at $114.68 and had previously closed at $111.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UAN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its 200-day moving average is $81.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,753.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.03%. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. CVR Partners’s payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $774,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in CVR Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CVR Partners by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after buying an additional 93,690 shares during the period. 22.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

