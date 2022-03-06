CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 18,879 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,864 shares of company stock valued at $15,572,925. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $105.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $94.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $69.16 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

