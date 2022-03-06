CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 196.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $242.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 355.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 742,915 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 22.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 87,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 20.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 19,123 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

