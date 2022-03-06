CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the January 31st total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of CytRx stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.39. 42,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $4.70.
About CytRx (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytRx (CYTR)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.