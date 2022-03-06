DAD Market Cap Hits $61.02 Million (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. DAD has a total market capitalization of $61.02 million and approximately $377,050.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAD coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DAD has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAD

DAD is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,666,562 coins. DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

Buying and Selling DAD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

