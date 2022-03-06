Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Short Interest Up 52.7% in February

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 52.7% from the January 31st total of 1,480,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of Daseke stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company had a trading volume of 494,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Daseke has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.96.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 70.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Daseke by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 116,949 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Daseke by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Daseke by 14,523.7% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 94,549 shares during the period. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke (Get Rating)

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

