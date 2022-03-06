Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Societe Generale upgraded Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DASTY traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.37. The stock had a trading volume of 162,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,794. The company has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Dassault Systèmes has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $64.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,083 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after purchasing an additional 168,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 80,621 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 37,680 shares in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

